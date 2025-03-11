Fantasy Soccer
Aurelien Tchouameni News: Makes four interceptions in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Tchouameni generated one tackle (zero won), two clearances and four interceptions in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.

Tchouameni led Real Madrid with a season-high four interceptions to help them earn three points at home. The midfielder also received his fourth yellow card so far, second in La Liga play.

Aurelien Tchouameni
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
