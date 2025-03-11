Aurelien Tchouameni News: Makes four interceptions in win
Tchouameni generated one tackle (zero won), two clearances and four interceptions in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.
Tchouameni led Real Madrid with a season-high four interceptions to help them earn three points at home. The midfielder also received his fourth yellow card so far, second in La Liga play.
