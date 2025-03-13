Fantasy Soccer
Aurelien Tchouameni headshot

Aurelien Tchouameni News: Will miss first leg of quarterfinal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Tchouameni will miss the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Arsenal due to suspension.

Tchouameni received his third yellow card on Wednesday in the second-leg clash with Atletico and will miss the first leg of the quarterfinal against Arsenal due to suspension. His absence will force a change in the starting XI since he has been a regular starter this season, with Eduardo Camavinga likely starting against the Gunners. Tchouameni will be back for the second leg on April. 16.

Aurelien Tchouameni
Real Madrid
