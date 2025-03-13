Aurelien Tchouameni News: Will miss first leg of quarterfinal
Tchouameni will miss the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Arsenal due to suspension.
Tchouameni received his third yellow card on Wednesday in the second-leg clash with Atletico and will miss the first leg of the quarterfinal against Arsenal due to suspension. His absence will force a change in the starting XI since he has been a regular starter this season, with Eduardo Camavinga likely starting against the Gunners. Tchouameni will be back for the second leg on April. 16.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now