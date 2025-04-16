Benjamin Pavard News: Nets heroic goal

Pavard scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Bayern Munich.

Pavard scored a massive goal during Wednesday's clash, a goal that saw the defender's side move into the final four of the Champions League. Pavard isn't a consistent goalscoring threat, though he has certainly popped up for a few huge goals throughout his career. Pavard will hope to keep this form going in a showdown with Barcelona.