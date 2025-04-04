Beto News: Goal disallowed for narrow offside

Beto registered one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat against Liverpool. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 29th minute.

Beto looked dangerous in spells against Liverpool, but was unable to provide a goal which stood for his team. He was the first player on the pitch to find the back of the net but was marginally offside as the ball was played in. Later in the game he also did well to steal the ball from Virgil Van Dijk as he attempted to clear but was only able to find the post with his effort.