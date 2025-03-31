Fantasy Soccer
Breel Embolo News: Good day in attack

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Embolo scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Nice. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 27th minute.

Embolo worked hard and got his reward against Nice on Saturday. In 84 minutes played, the striker scored one goal, won a penalty, created one chance, made three passes into the final third, but lost the most duels in the match with 11. Embolo now has nine goal contributions in 14 Ligue 1 starts this season, but Saturday's goal was his first scored for Monaco since January 10. He will need to work hard once again on Thursday as Monaco prepares for a road game against eighth-placed Brest.

