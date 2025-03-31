Breel Embolo News: Good day in attack

Embolo scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Nice. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 27th minute.

Embolo worked hard and got his reward against Nice on Saturday. In 84 minutes played, the striker scored one goal, won a penalty, created one chance, made three passes into the final third, but lost the most duels in the match with 11. Embolo now has nine goal contributions in 14 Ligue 1 starts this season, but Saturday's goal was his first scored for Monaco since January 10. He will need to work hard once again on Thursday as Monaco prepares for a road game against eighth-placed Brest.