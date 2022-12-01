DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Switzerland vs Serbia

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Soccer series.

Friday's single-game Yahoo slate brings Serbia against Switzerland in their Group G finale. After collapsing against Cameroon, the Serbs need to win in order to keep their chances of advancing to the Round of 16.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DFS Fantasy Soccer: Switzerland vs Serbia Cheat Sheet

CASH GAME STRATEGY

After scoring in his last match, Aleksandar Mitrovic ($30) takes the top price tag and holds the best odds of finding the net again with a 40-percent chance. This group hasn't been as kind to stars with Neymar out injured, Richarlison struggling in his second game and Xherdan Shaqiri dealing with muscular injuries, but Mitrovic excelled after overcoming his own injuries against Cameroon. After starting out with a more modest salary, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic ($28) is the second-most expensive option after also scoring in game two. Two more noteworthy Serbian options are Dusan Tadic ($24) and Andrija Zivkovic ($21). While Tadic is the primary set-piece specialist, Zivkovic recorded two assists during his breakout performance against Cameroon. Once again, the Swiss don't feature heavily among the most productive options after scoring just once in two games. That lone goal came from Breel Embolo ($25), while Shaqiri ($20) is carrying an injury into this matchup.

The midfield is where the balance can shift in the other direction as Ruben Vargas ($17) has created three chances on 12 crosses in his first two games. Remo Freuler ($18) is another option as he's won four tackles in two games and is heavily focused on his defensive duties. Filip Kostic was able to record seven crosses and make three tackles in his tournament debut against Cameroon but didn't play into any of his team's three goals. Aside from these three and the aforementioned Milinkovic-Savic, there aren't many outstanding midfielders to pick from in this matchup.

Pending how the teams try to play with qualification on the line, defenders and goalies will be integral to how this result shakes out. Strahinja Pavlovic ($19) scored against Cameroon and was so important that Serbia lost a 3-1 lead when he exited due to injury in the second half. So long as he's in the lineup, Pavlovic is in the kind of form worth taking note of. The goalies on both sides could be worth attention too, with Yann Sommer conceding one goal in two games and Vanja Milinkovic-Savic making 12 saves and conceding five goals. Once again, Nico Elvedi ($16) and Manuel Akanji ($15) have played heavily into the good defensive record of the Swiss and should be plenty busy against Mitrovic.

TOURNAMENT STRATEGY

It makes sense to stack Serbia even if that's what everyone else will do, but picking the right Superstar (1.6x) will make all the difference to separate from the pack. If you choose to fade Mitrovic ($30) against a strong defense, Tadic ($24) has +350 odds to score and Zivkovic ($21) looks primed to continue his good form. If Dusan Vlahovic ($19) gets the chance to play after overcoming a muscular injury, his +200 odds to score are only second to Mitrovic. With the odds of either team winning rather even, Serbia have at least shown a willingness to attack following their 3-3 draw with Cameroon. Should this still not be enough to impress, Shaqiri ($20) sits at +280 to score and is always reliable as his team's set-piece taker.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ben Novack plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: nenbovack DraftKings: Shootersblues12.