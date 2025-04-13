Breel Embolo News: Scores in comfortable win

Embolo scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win against Marseille.

Embolo scored Monaco's second goal on Saturday against Marseille after a nice setup from Vanderson. He was effective in leading the line and creating opportunities with two shots and two chances created. This marked his sixth goal of the season in Ligue 1 and one of his best outings of the campaign. He will look to continue that good form against Strasbourg on Saturday.