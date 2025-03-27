Brian White News: Back from USMNT
White (international duty) is back in Vancouver and is an option moving forward, Har Journalist reports.
White is back in Vancouver after serving with the USMNT, featuring only 12 minutes in the second game against Canada. He returned to training Tuesday and is expected to go straight into the starting lineup Saturday against Toronto since he is a regular starter for the Whitecaps. He will look to score his second goal of the season in that match.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now