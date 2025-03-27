Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brian White headshot

Brian White News: Back from USMNT

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

White (international duty) is back in Vancouver and is an option moving forward, Har Journalist reports.

White is back in Vancouver after serving with the USMNT, featuring only 12 minutes in the second game against Canada. He returned to training Tuesday and is expected to go straight into the starting lineup Saturday against Toronto since he is a regular starter for the Whitecaps. He will look to score his second goal of the season in that match.

Brian White
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now