Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 483

MLS never sleeps, even through an international window. There are some teams that will be without nine players for upcoming matches and some that are at full strength. This weekend's slate has just four matches and the Sorare Challengers division isn't open since there are less than 10 licensed clubs playing in the region. Nonetheless, we move forward and see who could be solid plays for All-Star or the capped modes.

Last Week's Results

Elite Options

GK: Oliver Semmle 37.3, Matt Freese 51.2, Drake Callender 29.3

DF: Brooks Lennon 33.48, Kai Wagner 68.48, Alexandros Katranis 51.52

MF: Santiago Rodriguez 94.9 (G/A), Hany Mukhtar 60 (G), Ryan Gauld 91.3 (2A)

FW: Cristian Arango 96.3 (3G), Denis Bouanga 76.2 (G), Christian Benteke 38 (INJ)

Value Options

GK: Joe Willis 35, Alex Bono 34.3, Dayne St. Clair 37.2

DF: Aaron Herrera 43.3, Ali Ahmed 71.04, Birk Risa 46.24

MF: Robin Lod 62.8 (G), Mateusz Klich 75.3 (G), Hannes Wolf 70 (G)

FW: Sam Surridge 32.4, Brian White 24.7, Malachi Jones 24.5

Sorare GW 483 // MLS Week 16

Let's start this gameweek by using the RotoWire Cheat Sheets to find the best matchups.

St. Louis City 57.80% vs. Portland Minnesota United 49.75% vs. Dallas New York Red Bulls 43.10% at New England

Note: Prices are for limited cards as of Thursday, June 6. The scarcities are Limited (/1000), Rare (/100), Super Rare (/10), and Unique (1/1).

Elite Options

Goalkeepers

Roman Burki (STL) $20.02 vs. Portland

Burki and St. Louis are the biggest favorite on the four-game MLS slate. While that doesn't translate to goalkeeping SO5 points like DraftKings DFS scoring, Burki is the top option. It's tough to trust Burki, but his upside is always there, as he should be tested. Last match against Inter Miami, he suffered the three-goal decisive guillotine but did have 23.9 AA. The AA has been there and if he can keep a clean sheet, he could be set for an 80-to-90 scoring output.

Honorable Mention: Maarten Paes (DAL) $20.91 at MIN

Defenders

No Elite Expensive Options

Midfielders

Evander (POR) $27.04 at St. Louis City

When fit, Evander has been a cheat code this season.

Courtesy of SorareData

His ability to provide great AA and the upside to add multiple decisives is almost unrivaled. Only two of his 12 starts have gone for less than 60 SO5 points. He takes pretty much all sets and has been matchup-proof this season. While a road matchup in St. Louis isn't the best spot in the world, it shouldn't matter for him.

Honorable Mention: Carles Gil (NE) $28.20 vs. RBNY

Forwards

Joao Klauss (STL) $10.84 vs. Portland

Klauss has gone four matches without a goal, but that should change this weekend. Portland have just one clean sheet this season and have conceded multiple goals in 12 matches. Klauss is the most likely scorer of the weekend per the RotoWire Cheat Sheet, with a 50-percent chance according to the odds. If anyone is going to get a goal on St. Louis, you'd have to think it'll be Klauss.

Honorable Mention: Jesus Ferreira (DAL) $18.58 at MIN

Value Options

Goalkeepers

Clint Irwin (MIN) $5.02 vs. FC Dallas

Since Dayne St. Clair is with the Canadian national team, Irwin will be the starter between the posts in Minnesota, who will be missing nine players due to international duty, which is definitely concerning. However, some core players will still be here and some guys have a chance to push for a starting position. Minnesota have the highest chance of keeping a clean sheet (above 30 percent) against an FC Dallas team that has struggled to score. While I'm not sold that they will keep a clean sheet, you could do worse for five bucks (and a 0 L/15 cap hit) in the goalkeeper market.

Honorable Mention: Ryan Meara (RBNY) $5.03 at NE

Defenders

Tomas Totland (STL) $5.19 vs. Portland

Totland has the highest ceiling of the defenders on the slate. With two 80-plus performances in his last six starts, Totland has shown the upside is there. While Tim Parker or Joakim Nilsson are safer options on the St. Louis backline, give me the upside of Totland.

Jackson Ragen (SEA) $3.86 or Yeimar Gomez (SEA) $2.70 at Sporting KC

It's always tough to find truly elite plays at defender. Add in only one-third of the league playing and I can't recommend an "elite" option with a straight face, so here we are in the clearance aisle. I don't think you can go wrong with either Sounder center-back against Peter Vermes' skidding Sporting KC side. Neither has a ton of upside, but you should be able to pencil each player in for 45-plus points.

Midfielders

Eduard Lowen (STL) $5.02 vs. Portland

I love Lowen in this spot. His price is suppressed as he's returning from injury and he's being overlooked. With Rasmus Alm out for six or so weeks, St. Louis will have to shuffle some pieces around. Hosei Kijima was solid in replacing Alm last match, but they could move Indiana Vassilev to the right midfield position. This would open the CAM role for Lowen and allow St. Louis to play Chris Durkin and Njabulo Blom in more defensive roles in the midfield. Lowen isn't in danger of not starting, though playing a CAM role could give him more chances at decisive actions and allow him to play the full 90 by not having to backtrack as much. The upside is huge for Lowen having a monopoly on sets, taking all seven last match. I would be shocked if Lowen didn't have an assist this weekend.

Honorable Mention: Albert Rusnak (SEA) $4.26 or Joao Paulo (SEA) $5.81 at SKC

Forwards

Some players will definitely benefit from international absences this weekend. While Sang-Bin would have most likely started regardless, his role greatly expands with players out. With no Joseph Rosales or Robin Lod, Sang-Bin will be in line to take most of the Minnesota sets.

Free Kick Tracker from the RotoWire Cheat Sheet

These opportunities for decisive actions propel Sang-Bin into a solid value option for the weekend.

Honorable Mention: Bongokuhle Hlongwane (MIN) $7.74 vs. Dallas

Deke's Favorite Lineup

Last GW favorite lineup:

GW 483 Cap 240 Lineup

