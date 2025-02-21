Christian Eriksen Injury: Ready to go

Eriksen (illness) is available for Saturday's trip to Everton, according to manager Ruben Amorim. "We recover players - Chris, Manu and Leny return and, with Chris, it was a misunderstanding. I want to be really clear on that also, because of Chris."

Eriksen missed out last time due to an illness he picked up pre-match and is now back fit and ready to go. The midfielder could offer a different option in holding midfield with a plethora of other options out injured. Eriksen might not have the legs for a constant starting role, but he does offer some much-needed options.