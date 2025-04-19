Christopher Trimmel News: Gets assist in complete performance

Trimmel logged an assist on one of Union Berlin's four goals in Saturday's 4-4 draw against VfB Stuttgart.

It was a stellar showing across the board for Trimmel, who had seven crosses (six accurate), four chances created, three corner kicks and four tackles. Trimmel should be just as active in all phases against relegation-bound VfL Bochum next Sunday, as the side has conceded 62 goals in league play.