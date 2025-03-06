Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cristian Borja headshot

Cristian Borja Injury: Expected to miss two months

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Borja has sustained a muscular injury that could sideline him for a couple of months, Fernando Trujillo of Claro Sports reports.

Borja scored his first goal of the year in the last league matchup and retained the starting spot for the midweek CONCACAF Champions Cup activity, where he apparently picked up a muscle tear. He's now unlikely to feature for the rest of the regular season, forcing the Eagles to rely on Cristian Calderon as their main left-back choice.

Cristian Borja
América
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now