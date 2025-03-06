Cristian Borja Injury: Expected to miss two months

Borja has sustained a muscular injury that could sideline him for a couple of months, Fernando Trujillo of Claro Sports reports.

Borja scored his first goal of the year in the last league matchup and retained the starting spot for the midweek CONCACAF Champions Cup activity, where he apparently picked up a muscle tear. He's now unlikely to feature for the rest of the regular season, forcing the Eagles to rely on Cristian Calderon as their main left-back choice.