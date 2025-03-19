Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cristian Calderon headshot

Cristian Calderon News: Scores in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Calderon scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Atlas.

Calderon notched his first goal of the season as he extended the lead in the 50th minute with a well-placed finish from inside the box. Defensively, the left-back had a solid overall game as well as he registered seven tackles and three interceptions.

Cristian Calderon
América
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now