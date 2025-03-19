Cristian Calderon News: Scores in win
Calderon scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Atlas.
Calderon notched his first goal of the season as he extended the lead in the 50th minute with a well-placed finish from inside the box. Defensively, the left-back had a solid overall game as well as he registered seven tackles and three interceptions.
