Dan Burn News: Own goal in second half

Burn inadvertently scored an own goal in the 73rd minute, giving Aston Villa a 3-1 lead on Saturday. He faced challenges in defense throughout the match and struggled to contain Villa's attacking players, recording only three clearances, which was well below his usual numbers. He will look to improve his defensive performance against Ipswich Town on Saturday.