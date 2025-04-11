Daniel Edelman Injury: Listed as questionable
Edelman (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's match against Orlando.
Edelman is going to be a late call Saturday, with the midfielder appearing to have suffered a hamstring injury over the week after playing the full 90 last week. That said, this would force a change if the usual starter misses out, with Peter Stroud as a possible replacement. However, if he is fit, a starting spot would be in order.
