Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 489

This article is part of our Sorare series.

Hopefully, everyone beat the house last weekend en route to some cash from Sorare. I went for the middle threshold and was able to secure the $80 with some help from the second set of matches.

It's the same format again with the weird gameweek schedule, but this time, fewer teams will have a double gameweek. The teams I'm targeting with this article will be only players with two matches.

The teams with a double gameweek are:

Columbus, Atlanta, Vancouver, St. Louis, Cincinnati, Houston, New England, Philadelphia, Nashville, Minnesota, Charlotte, Toronto, Chicago, San Jose, Montreal, Inter Miami, and DC.

Last Week's Results

Cap-Friendly Options

GK: Patrick Schulte 65, Roman Celentano 41.6, Hugo Lloris 44, Roman Burki 83.3, Stefan Frei 41.4, Zack Steffen 68.3, Alex Bono (DNP), William Yarbrough (DNP)

DF: Ian Murphy 30.82, John Tolkin 69.6, Yeimar Gomez 68.5, Jackson Ragen 68.14, Garrison Tubbs 39.74, Lalas Abubakar 53.04, Nick Hagglund 89.12, Leo Vaisanen 76.78

MF: Connor Ronan 42.5, Joao Paulo 67.8, Hector Herrera 76.3, Luca Orellano 72.7, Daniel Edelman 71.9, Niko Tsakiris 53.9, Jesus Bueno 71.3

FW: Liel Abada 65.6, Cucho Hernandez 98.5, Rafael Navarro 70.5, Kerwin Vargas 63.9, Cameron Harper 63.6, Dante Vanzeir 47.7, Patrick Agyemang 70, Elias Manoel 65.3

Sorare GW 489 // MLS Week 19

Since it's a double gameweek, here's a graphic I made showing who has the best matchups.

The top teams with a double GW are:

Columbus Crew 53.8% Atlanta United 45.5% Vancouver Whitecaps 44.6% St. Louis City 43.3% FC Cincinnati 39.1%

My cap-friendly options will all have an L/15 of less than 50, with the idea that these guys let you roster some studs.

Note: Prices are for limited cards as of Friday, June 28. The scarcities are Limited (/1000), Rare (/100), Super Rare (/10), and Unique (1/1).

Cap-Friendly Options

Goalkeepers

Yohei Takaoka (VAN) $10.67 - L/15: 43 Game 1: St. Louis (H) - 54.8 Win%, 33.11 CS% Game 2: Minnesota (A) - 34.4 Win%, 21.51 CS%

- L/15: 43

I'm looking for guys who have been poor but could have an upside gameweek, and Takaoka fits the bill. I like Schulte again this week, but I didn't want to write him up in back-to-back weeks. Takaoka hasn't scored above 60 in eight straight matches as Vancouver has struggled with form outside of Ryan Gauld. Takaoka has been inconsistent at times with Vancouver, but he should have a good chance at a clean sheet in the match against St. Louis. St. Louis has a ton of injuries and could be without Joao Klauss this weekend. In the second match against Minnesota, Takaoka should be busy and could have a solid AA game.

Honorable Mention:

Roman Celentano (CIN) $28.89 - L/15: 49 - Dallas(A)/DC(A)

Aljaz Ivacic (NE) $8.91 - L/15: 49 - Columbus(H)/Atlanta(H)

Patrick Schulte (CLB) $32.01 - L/15: 45 - New England(A)/Nashville(H)

Drake Callender (MIA) $14.11 - L/15: 44 - Nashville(A)/Charlotte(A)

Roman Burki (STL) $12.83 - L/15: 43 - Vancouver(A)/San Jose(H)

Chris Brady (CHI) $16.52 - L/15: 40 - Seattle(A)/Philadelphia(H)

Jonathan Sirois (MTL) $16.18 - L/15: 39 - Philadelphia(H)/NYCFC(A)

Clint Irwin (MIN) $2.72 - L/15: 39 - Portland(A)/Vancouver(H)

Jacob Jackson* (SJ) $3.60 - L/15: 18 - LA Galaxy(H)/St. Louis(A)

*Some doubt if Jackson starts after conceding six goals to LAFC

Defenders

DeJuan Jones (NE) $0.69 - L/15: 37 Game 1: Columbus(H) Game 2: Atlanta(H)

- L/15: 37

Jones has returned from a hamstring injury to spark a great run of form for the Revolution. He's a safe play, with a nice L/15 of only 37. If you aren't looking to spend up at defender for an option like Brooks Lennon, Jones is squarely in play. He doesn't have a ton of upside but should be locked in for an SO5 score in the 45-55 range.

Honorable Mention:

Daniel Lovitz (NSH) $0.69 - L/15: 48 - Inter Miami(H)/Columbus(A)

Jack Maher (NSH) $1.72 - L/15: 47 - Inter Miami(H)/Columbus(A)

DeAndre Yedlin (CIN) $0.69 - L/15: 47 - Dallas(A)/DC(A)

Xavier Arreaga (NE) $1.00 - L/15: 45 - Columbus(H)/Atlanta(H)

Derrick Williams (ATL) $0.69 - L/15: 42 - Toronto(H)/New England(A)

Raheem Edwards (MTL) $0.69 - L/15: 41 - Philadelphia(H)/NYCFC(A)

Midfielders

Sebastian Berhalter (VAN) $0.69 - L/15: 37 Game 1: St. Louis(H) Game 2: Minnesota(A)

- L/15: 37

There's not much to love in the value tier at midfield this gameweek. With most of the better options having one match, I like going up to Hector Herrera at a cap hit of 52. If you need some cap relief, Berhalter is a solid option. With Andres Cubas with Paraguay and Alessandro Schopf suspended for the St. Louis match, Berhalter is almost assured a starting position in an excellent matchup. Sebastian is also a decent prospect at 23 years old. In 15 starts over the past year, Berhalter averages an SO5 score of 47.0, which would be a nice +10 value this gameweek.

Honorable Mention:

Luca Orellano (CIN) $10.00 - L/15: 50 - Dallas(A)/DC(A)

Brian Gutierrez (CHI) $2.41 - L/15: 47 - Seattle(A)/Philadelphia(H)

Robert Taylor (MIA) $0.69 - L/15: 45 - Nashville(A)/Charlotte(A)

Dru Yearwood (NSH) $0.69 - L/15: 43 - Inter Miami(H)/Columbus(A)

Jackson Yueill (SJ) $0.69 - L/15: 43 - LA Galaxy(H)/St. Louis(A)

Forwards

Bongokuhle Hlongwane (MIN) $6.33 - L/15: 44 Game 1: Portland(A) Game 2: Vancouver(H)

- L/15: 44

It took Hlongwane a little while to get back to his best after missing the preseason. You can say he's officially back to the form we saw last season. After five straight starts, Bongi has a goal and three assists. With two shots at a decisive and a cap hit of only 44, Hlongwane is my favorite cap-friendly forward of the gameweek.

Honorable Mention:

Jeong Sang-Bin (MIN) $3.73 - L/15: 48 - Portland(A)/Vancouver(H)

Sam Surridge (NSH) $5.15 - L/15: 48 - Inter Miami(H)/Columbus(A)

Giacomo Vrioni (NE) $3.78 - L/15: 45 - Columbus(H)/Atlanta(H)

Esmir Bajraktarevic (NE) $4.77 - L/15: 45 - Columbus(H)/Atlanta(H)

Patrick Agyemang (CLT) $4.09 - L/15: 44 - Houston(A)/Inter Miami(H)

Liel Abada (CLT) $6.87 - L/15: 42 - Houston(A)/Inter Miami(H)

Tyler Boyd (NSH) $1.37 - L/15: 42 - Inter Miami(H)/Columbus(A)

Kwadwo Opoku (MTL) $1.03 - L/15: 40 - Philadelphia(H)/NYCFC(A)

Xande Silva (ATL) $1.66 - L/15: 40 - Toronto(H)/New England(A)

Tai Baribo (PHI) $1.03 - L/15: 37 - Montreal(A)/Chicago(A)

Deke's Favorite Lineup

Last GW favorite lineup:

GW 489 Cap 240 Favorite Lineup

Created via the Concept Builder on SorareData

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Deke Mathews plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: dm734593.