Denzel Dumfries News: Contained by Genoa

Dumfries generated two shots (zero on goal), one tackle (zero won), two clearances and five crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Genoa.

Dumfries put up a few crosses, struggling to link up with his teammates, but wasn't as dominant as in some of his recent outings. He hasn't made the stat sheet in five fixtures, registering nine shots (one on target), four key passes, 16 crosses (four accurate) and eight tackles (six won).