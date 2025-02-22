Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Denzel Dumfries headshot

Denzel Dumfries News: Contained by Genoa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Dumfries generated two shots (zero on goal), one tackle (zero won), two clearances and five crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Genoa.

Dumfries put up a few crosses, struggling to link up with his teammates, but wasn't as dominant as in some of his recent outings. He hasn't made the stat sheet in five fixtures, registering nine shots (one on target), four key passes, 16 crosses (four accurate) and eight tackles (six won).

Denzel Dumfries
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now