Dominic Calvert-Lewin Injury: Out to face Chelsea

Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) is out for Wednesday's match against Liverpool, according to manager David Moyes.

Calvert-Lewin is nearing a return but is still not ready for a return, as he will wait on the sidelines forget another match. This will make it nine straight games out for the forward, a tough spell of games. However, he is nearing a return and will hope for that to come later in the week against Arsenal on Saturday.