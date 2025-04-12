Ederson Injury: Injury confirmed

Ederson (groin) is confirmed to have suffered an injury in Saturday's 5-2 win over Crystal Palace, according to manager Pep Guardiola, per Matt Verri of the Standard. "I don't know. He made the pass and said he felt something and couldn't continue."

Ederson looks likely to be set for testing after he went down Saturday, forced off with what appears to be a groin injury. This does confirm the injury but the exact place still unidentified, with the goalie stretching out his right leg after leaving the field. He will hope to be fit moving forward, with Stefan Ortega as a possible replacement if Ederson misses further time.