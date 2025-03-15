Fantasy Soccer
Ederson

Ederson Injury: Left off team sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Ederson (undisclosed) is out for Saturday's match against Brighton.

Ederson will not make it to face the Seagulls Saturday, as he is left on the sidelines due to his undisclosed injury. This calls Stefan Ortgea into net, likely filling the spot until Ederson is fit again. He is set to serve with Brazil over the break and will look to return from the break fit and ready for minutes.

Ederson
Manchester City
More Stats & News
