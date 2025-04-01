Erling Haaland Injury: Sidelined up to seven weeks

Haaland (ankle) will miss between five and seven weeks due to injury, coach Pep Guardiola said in a press conference. "The doctors told me between five and seven weeks [out]. So hopefully for the end of season and FIFA Club World Cup he will be ready."

Haaland will be sidelined for five to seven weeks due to the serious ankle injury he picked up against Bournemouth in the FA Cup. Guardiola said they will find a solution as there is no similar player profile in the squad. Omar Marmoush could step in as a number nine until Haaland recovers.