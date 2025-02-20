Erling Haaland Injury: Still in pain

Haaland (knee) stayed on the bench in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League since he didn't feel ready to play, coach Pep Guardiola said in the press conference. "Erling trained yesterday. I believe the images we have done are fine, but he has discomfort walking and for example on stairs. We spoke yesterday, and this morning and he said he didn't feel good, didn't feel ready."

Haaland sustained a knee injury during the match against Newcastle and continues to experience pain, which kept him on the bench for the Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday. It remains uncertain whether he will be fit for Sunday's important match against Liverpool. If Haaland is unavailable, Omar Marmoush is expected to once again take over as the starting striker for the game.