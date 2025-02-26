Erling Haaland News: Scores goal in win

Haaland recorded one goal on three shots (three on target), one chance created and won three duels in Wednesday's 1-0 win at Tottenham.

Haaland wasted no time getting back on the score sheet Wednesday after missing City's last two matches (knee), as he calmly finished off a ball to the bottom left corner of the box. The pass was sent in from Jeremy Doku, which took a fortunate deflection and landed at the Swedish striker's feet resulting in the simple finish. Later in the game Haaland almost made it two-nil before the referee disallowed it for a handball, which was confirmed by VAR. This goal now makes it 20 in 26 Premier League games, and three in his last three appearances across all competitions.