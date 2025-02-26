Fantasy Soccer
Erling Haaland headshot

Erling Haaland News: Scores goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Haaland recorded one goal on three shots (three on target), one chance created and won three duels in Wednesday's 1-0 win at Tottenham.

Haaland wasted no time getting back on the score sheet Wednesday after missing City's last two matches (knee), as he calmly finished off a ball to the bottom left corner of the box. The pass was sent in from Jeremy Doku, which took a fortunate deflection and landed at the Swedish striker's feet resulting in the simple finish. Later in the game Haaland almost made it two-nil before the referee disallowed it for a handball, which was confirmed by VAR. This goal now makes it 20 in 26 Premier League games, and three in his last three appearances across all competitions.

