Fabian Schar News: Scores from defense

Schar scored a rare goal Wednesday, with the defender finding the back of the net in extra time of the first half for the club's third goal of the outing. This was only his third goal of the season, with it his seventh in the past two seasons. He also added a tackle, two interceptions and a clearance in the defense.