Federico Valverde Injury: Out Saturday with discomfort

Valverde (strain) is not an option for Saturday's match against Betis due to discomfort, according to manager Carlo Ancelotti. "He's not injured or rested. He's got a little bit of discomfort, he's struggled to recover in time. He won't be available tomorrow but he'll be fine for the next game."

Valverde will not be an option for the weekend, with the player dealt some discomfort that is too much to play through. This is a tough loss for the club, but his issues appear minor, likely to only miss a match with his issues. This will force a change for the club, with Lucas Vazquez likely to serve at right-back while he is out.