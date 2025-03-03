Fantasy Soccer
Federico Valverde headshot

Federico Valverde Injury: Training with group

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Valverde (strain) trained with the group Monday and is trending toward being available for Tuesday's matchup against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, Manu de Juan of Diario AS reports.

Valverde went through Monday's session unscathed, and barring a late setback, he shouldn't have problems returning to the starting lineup Tuesday. His role for that matchup is uncertain, though, as he could feature either at right-back or as a central midfielder.

Federico Valverde
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
