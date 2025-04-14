Federico Valverde News: Provides assist in win

Valverde assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Deportivo Alaves.

Valverde assisted Eduardo Camavinga's goal with a precise pass leading up to the strike from outside the box in the 34th minute. This marked his seventh assist of the season across all competitions in 42 appearances. He was active throughout the match and helped Real Madrid control the midfield while matching his season high with six clearances in the defensive area. He will look to continue his good form against Bilbao on Sunday.