Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ferdi Kadioglu headshot

Ferdi Kadioglu Injury: Situation doesn't improve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Kadioglu (toe) isn't improving in his recovery, coach Fabian Hurzeler confirmed in the press conference. "The light [at the end of the tunnel] doesn't get lighter, the light is still the same."

Kadioglu is struggling to return from his long-term toe injury, which is slowly reducing his chances of coming back before the end of the season as the coach appeared quite not optimistic. That said, the left-back spot has good depth, and Pervis Estupinan is holding down the position at the moment.

Ferdi Kadioglu
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now