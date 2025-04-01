Ferdi Kadioglu Injury: Situation doesn't improve

Kadioglu (toe) isn't improving in his recovery, coach Fabian Hurzeler confirmed in the press conference. "The light [at the end of the tunnel] doesn't get lighter, the light is still the same."

Kadioglu is struggling to return from his long-term toe injury, which is slowly reducing his chances of coming back before the end of the season as the coach appeared quite not optimistic. That said, the left-back spot has good depth, and Pervis Estupinan is holding down the position at the moment.