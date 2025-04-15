Fantasy Soccer
Ferland Mendy Injury: Still recovering from injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Mendy (hamstring) is still recovering from his injury and isn't an option yet as he wasn't training with the team on Tuesday, the club announced.

Mendy is still recovering from a hamstring injury and remains unavailable for the Merengues. His next opportunity to feature will come Sunday against Bilbao, though his return timeline remains unclear. Until he is fully fit, Fran Garcia will continue as the starting left-back with David Alaba also a potential option for that role in bigger matches.

Ferland Mendy
Real Madrid
