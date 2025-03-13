Ferland Mendy Injury: Will be assessed in coming days

Mendy (strain) was forced off in the 83rd minute of Wednesday's second-leg match against Atletico due to injury and will be assessed in the coming days, coach Carlo Ancelotti said in a press conference, Madrid Universal reports. "Is Mendy injured? I think it's a muscle injury because he's felt a sting behind. They will evaluate it in the coming days."

Mendy is unlikely to feature in Saturday's match against Villarreal after picking up what appears to be a muscle injury Wednesday. He is expected to return after the international break to allow time for recovery. Fran Garcia should take over at left-back in his absence.