Ferland Mendy News: Assist drought over in UCL

Mendy assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Atlético Madrid.

Mendy entered March having logged no assists in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League for Real Madrid's 2024-25 team. Now, his drought in both is no longer the case. Considering his current and previous seasons, Mendy suddenly being an assist machine is not expected to be the case. But with Mendy's offensive form arguably at its all-time high, it is understandable to ride the momentum of his recent success. Form notwithstanding, a healthy Mendy will remain Real's primary left-back in the Champions League.