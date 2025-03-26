Folarin Balogun Injury: Scores hat-trick with Elite Group

Balogun (shoulder) scored a hat-trick with the Elite Group of Monaco against the Brighton U23s in a friendly match on Tuesday at the Performance Center, the club announced.

Balogun scored three goals with the Elite Group on Tuesday in a friendly match as part of his recovery from a shoulder injury. The American has been training with the team since the beginning of the month and is nearing a return after building fitness with the U23s. His next chance to be part of the match squad will come against Nice on Saturday. That said, even if fully fit, he should remain a quality bench option behind Mika Biereth in the frontline.