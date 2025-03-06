Folarin Balogun Injury: Training with the team

Balogun (shoulder) was spotted training with his teammates on Wednesday morning, Christophe Roux reports.

Balogun is close to returning after participating in team training on Wednesday morning. He has been sidelined since early December with a shoulder injury but could be available soon, with further updates expected from the press conference. He was a regular starter before the injury, though the arrival of Mika Biereth could limit his role to an impact substitute for the rest of the season.