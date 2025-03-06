Fantasy Soccer
Folarin Balogun headshot

Folarin Balogun Injury: Training with the team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Balogun (shoulder) was spotted training with his teammates on Wednesday morning, Christophe Roux reports.

Balogun is close to returning after participating in team training on Wednesday morning. He has been sidelined since early December with a shoulder injury but could be available soon, with further updates expected from the press conference. He was a regular starter before the injury, though the arrival of Mika Biereth could limit his role to an impact substitute for the rest of the season.

Folarin Balogun
Monaco
