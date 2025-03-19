Frenkie de Jong Injury: Misses match, set for return

De Jong missed Sunday's 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid due to an illness but is expected to return with the Dutch national team in the coming days, according to Michel Durant of Barca Universal.

De Jong was not an option over the weekend after dealing with a stomach bug, as he was left on the sidelines. However, he is seeing a quick turnaround and is expected to play with the Dutch national team when facing Spain on Thursday. This is good news for the club, as the midfielder should be considered fit by the time they return from the international break.