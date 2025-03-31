Frenkie de Jong News: Assist off bench
De Jong assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Sunday's 4-1 victory over Girona.
De Jong only appeared for 24 minutes off the bench Sunday but still saw a solid impact on the match, finding Robert Lewandowski in the 77th minute of the contest. This was his first goal contribution in some time, with his last being a goal Jan. 26. He now has four goal contributions in 17 appearances (five starts) this season.
