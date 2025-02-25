Giacomo Raspadori News: Demonstrates attacking excellence

Raspadori scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Como.

Raspadori was a threat in the final third of the pitch in a variety of ways as Napoli fell to Como 2-1 on Sunday. In 90 minutes played, the striker scored one goal from two shots (one on target, one blocked), created three chances, successfully completed both of his dribble attempts, and made three passes into the final third as a striker. The goal is Raspadori's second in as many matches, and Napoli will need him to come up big on Saturday's crucial fixture against Inter Milan.