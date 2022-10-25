FanDuel DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, NAP vs. RAN ($21): This isn't quite PSG against Maccabi Haifa, but Napoli have been one of the best teams in Europe the last few months and Rangers just allowed seven goals to Liverpool. No matter who starts, they're all in play to be subbed off early. Kvaratskhelia has gone a full 90 in each of the last two matches and doesn't have the same name recognition as some of his teammates, which could lead to less rostership. Giacomo Raspadori ($22) or Victor Osimhen ($17) will start as the central striker and both are in play to be subbed off for one another, while Piotr Zielinski ($20) is always in play to be subbed off early even with the best floor on his team. Given how easily their scoring, you may need at least one of their pieces in all contests, not entirely unlike PSG on Tuesday.

Mohamed Salah, LIV at AJA ($19): Liverpool aren't as big of favorite as Tottenham, but they have nearly the same implied goal total. That's mainly because Ajax have looked like a mess in back and Liverpool controlled the first meeting, even if it didn't result in a ton of goals. Even with the Napoli guys, Salah comes in at a bit of a discount, so he should be plenty popular. As usual, Roberto Firmino ($17) is worth a look in tournaments, as he rarely reaches the rostership of Salah. He has as much hat-trick upside as anyone on this slate. The other questions will be who starts for Liverpool and where. Fabio Carvalho ($13) is always a sub risk, making someone like Harvey Elliott a safer player ($13). Fabinho ($9) has yet to score this season, but he's cheap and if Liverpool get chances, he'll be in position to make the score-sheet.

Harry Kane, TOT vs. LIS ($20): It'll be interesting to see what the percentages are on Liverpool and Tottenham because there isn't much that separates them. Tottenham are generally a lower-scoring side, but Sporting have had some bad moments in Champions League and Spurs need the points. My best suggestion is to use both Kane and Son Heung-Min ($19) if that's what you decide. Similar to the PSG trio, Kane and Son often combine to score goals and you don't want to roster one of them to only see the other player bag a brace. For value, Yves Bissouma ($9) is near minimum price and could see a full 90 if Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg misses out again.

Of course, I've yet to mention Bayern Munich or Barcelona. At home, it's still hard to pay for Robert Lewandowski ($20) in this spot. He managed seven shots in the first meeting, two of those were on net, and Bayern will surely aim to keep him scoreless again. Ousmane Dembele ($18) has a better floor, while Joshua Kimmich ($15) is purely a cash play. It'll be hard to use any of these guys in tournaments without stacking them, as you're just picking guys to score and any of them can hit the back of the net. And since Lewandowski has the best odds to score, he'll still be more popular than he should be.

DEFENDERS

Giovanni Di Lorenzo, NAP vs. RAN ($14): Di Lorenzo has a slightly better matchup than Trent Alexander-Arnold and is more likely to go a full 90. Remember, a defender needs to go 90 minutes to get clean-sheet points at FanDuel and that can sometimes decide the cash line. Di Lorenzo had five chances created against Ajax last match and could hit that number again. Ivan Perisic ($14) is also in consideration for this matchup, though he's another player at risk of not getting 90 minutes.

Hrvoje Smolcic ($7) seems like the best spend-down option, as he'll be at center-back and his manager already said he'd start. The other minimum-priced defenders are full-backs without a guaranteed floor. As mentioned Tuesday, it makes sense to stack a couple center-backs on the same side. Leon King ($8) and Ben Davies ($9) seem like a decent idea in this matchup.

GOALKEEPER

Pau Lopez, MAR at SGE ($9): Alex Meret ($14) held a clean sheet in the first meeting with Rangers, though his clean-sheet odds are less than 50 percent Wednesday, worse than what PSG had Tuesday. It's not a must to spend on him, especially with Hugo Lloris ($12) and Jan Oblak ($12) cheaper. None of the cheaper goalkeepers stand out, though Lopez and Lukas Hradecky ($9) make the most sense according to the odds. If you think Barcelona disappoint in another big match, Sven Ulreich ($10) is ready to be rostered.

