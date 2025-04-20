Fantasy Soccer
Giovanni Di Lorenzo headshot

Giovanni Di Lorenzo News: Pedestrian versus Monza

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Di Lorenzo recorded one shot (zero on goal), two tackles (one won), one clearance and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Monza.

Di Lorenzo was diligent in the back and helped stymie the lowly opponents but rarely ventured forward and had a meager offensive output. He has dished out an assist and notched five chances crated, six crosses (two accurate), 10 tackles (eight won) and 14 clearnaces in his last five showings.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo
Napoli
More Stats & News
