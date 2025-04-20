Giovanni Di Lorenzo News: Pedestrian versus Monza

Di Lorenzo recorded one shot (zero on goal), two tackles (one won), one clearance and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Monza.

Di Lorenzo was diligent in the back and helped stymie the lowly opponents but rarely ventured forward and had a meager offensive output. He has dished out an assist and notched five chances crated, six crosses (two accurate), 10 tackles (eight won) and 14 clearnaces in his last five showings.