Giovanni Reyna headshot

Giovanni Reyna News: Two shots off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Reyna recorded two shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 4-0 defeat against Barcelona.

Reyna was brought onto the pitch in the 68th minute for Carney Chukwuemeka and made a decent impact. He took two shots, created one chance and recorded one accurate cross in 22 minutes of action, which is more production than many of his teammates. With two big matchups coming up -- at Bayern Munich on Saturday and the second leg versus Barcelona Tuesday -- Reyna has a chance to join the starting XI for one of those matches since there is likely to be squad rotation.

