DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Saturday, Feb. 17

FORWARDS

Bukayo Saka (ARS at BUR, $11,700): Saka is the top player on this slate and it's not hard to see why. Arsenal's starboy has four goals in his last three matches and has created seven chances in that span. He's involved in every aspect of play and has been close to multiple assists in recent matches despite failing to provide one in the Premier League in 2024. Saka has also been shooting on sight of late, with an astounding 17 shots in his last three matches.

Gabriel Martinelli ($7,900) sits across from Saka on the Arsenal flanks and has slowly rebuilt his form in recent matches after being benched. He has three goals in his last four and should see plenty of chances in front of net against Burnley. That correlates with a recent interview he did on Arsenal.com where he mentioned an early-season injury led to some struggles.

Hwang Hee-Chan (WOL at TOT, $5,400): Hwang had some injury concerns before Saturday's clash but it appears those are in the past as he was labelled good-to-go Friday. The forward is more of a GPP play, as his floor has been inconsistent at best. That said, he's netted 10 times and was in red-hot form before departing for the Asian Cup, scoring twice and assisting once in the two matches before leaving. With Pedro Neto ($7,300) back as well, Wolves have their dynamic attacking duo fully fit once more, a pairing that has caused upsets previously, such as a 2-1 win over Manchester City.

Jarrod Bowen ($6,500) is in the middle of a five-match goal drought and has had next to no floor during that time, making him hard to trust, but also bringing him in at a manageable salary. When he's been firing on all cylinders, Bowen has been excellent with 11 goals on the season.

MIDFIELDERS

James Ward-Prowse (WHU at NFO, $7,100): Ward-Prowse has created 12 chances in his last four matches while scoring twice. West Ham haven't won in that span, but Ward-Prowse has remained productive throughout, even against tough opposition. A match against Nottingham Forest could be a breath of fresh air for Ward-Prowse, who should get significant chances in open play and from set pieces.

Giovanni Reyna ($7,200) has appeared off the bench twice since making the loan move to Forest. When he gets handed a full debut he would be worth some consideration, especially at home against a West Ham side that has conceded nine times in their last two matches.

Anthony Gordon ($7,200) is another midfield option, especially in GPPs with his +180 goalscoring odds. His upside is helped by the fact that he's going to be leading the Newcastle line due to injuries to Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, though he might offer less creatively in a more central role.

James Maddison (TOT vs. WOL, $8,000): Maddison got perhaps the biggest boost on the slate by the news that Porro will be sidelined. He hasn't gotten his usual share of set pieces since coming back from injury but should be straight back into that dead-ball role, making him close to a lock in cash games. At his peak prior to injury, Maddison was often near the $10,000 mark. He's created chances at a strong rate even without sets with seven in three Premier League matches since returning while also taking eight shots in that span. Even better, he's gone more than 86 minutes in each of those three starts.

Josh Brownhill (BUR vs. ARS, $4,000): Brownhill's chances on the ball could be limited against Arsenal, but he's shown he can still compile solid volume in negative situations. Against Manchester City, Brownhill created three chances and put a shot on goal, and against Liverpool he produced his first assist of the season while taking five corners. With his relatively manageable salary, Brownhill gives space to pay up for more premium forwards like Saka.

DEFENDERS

Kieran Trippier (NEW vs. BOU, $7,300): Trippier is on fire with three assists and one goal in his last three starts and he has more volume than any other full-back in the Premier League. Newcastle are still suspect defensively but going forward the Magpies have been indomitable, scoring 12 goals in the last four league matches. Trippier always pops up for involvements in the attack and is a lock with few other premium defenders.

Emerson (TOT vs. WOL, $4,200): Spurs fans woke up to some bad news Friday when Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie were both ruled out for Saturday's match. Emerson doesn't offer as much as Porro in the attack, but he's still a competent full-back when called upon. Playing at home in a match that should sit favorably for Spurs to attack, Emerson could put together some nice volume going forward.

GOALKEEPER

James Trafford (BUR vs. ARS, $3,700): Trafford laid the blueprint for this pick last week against Liverpool where he conceded three but still came away with 8.3 DK points due to saves. He isn't likely to pull out some sort of surprise clean sheet and he doesn't need to. Burnley aren't strangers to giving up piles of shots, especially to top-six opponents. David Raya ($5,900) comes in as the top option on the slate on the other side of this match and he probably won't face many shots, but has strong clean sheet chances at nearly 50 percent.

