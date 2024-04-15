Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 34

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Ivo Grbic (three-percent rostered): Grbic has posted more than five Fantrax points in four of his last five matches and now gets a home clash against fellow bottom-dwellers Burnley. The Clarets are third from the bottom in goals scored, boosting Grbic's clean sheet odds in what will likely be a low-scoring affair. Arijanet Muric (17 percent) is also a strong choice this week with Sheffield United averaging less than one goal per match.

DEFENDERS

Tyrick Mitchell (35 percent): Mitchell was one of the highest scoring defenders at the weekend posting 23.25 points in the 1-0 win over Liverpool, securing clean sheet bonus points while also providing his first assist since December. In Palace's back-three setup, Mitchell lines up at left wing-back and has totaled nine crosses and two chances created to go with 14 tackles and 13 clearances over his last four starts.

Use our Fixture Difficulty Ranker to spot easy or tough schedules for the rest of the season.

Rico Lewis (56 percent): I'm cheating here as Lewis has eclipsed 50-percent rostership after climbing more than 20 percent ahead of last weekend's match with Luton Town. If Lewis remains available in your league, he's worth a pickup as he's started City's last three Premier League fixtures. He doesn't offer a ton attacking stats, though he recently scored and qualifies for clean sheets and has a solid chance of continued starts with City still alive in the Champions League. That said, if Kyle Walker returns to full fitness in the next week, those minutes may disappear at any points.

MIDFIELDERS

Justin Kluivert (44 percent): Kluivert is in an excellent run of form with four goal involvements across his last six appearances. He lines up in the attacking midfield for the Cherries and is more than just goals and assists, as he's combined for 12 shots, two chances created and four crosses in his last four matches. Given a slew of injuries in the Bournemouth attack, he could be set for two matches in Gameweek 34.

Giovanni Reyna (14 percent): Drawing his first start since joining Nottingham Forest, Reyna made an impact by assisting one of Forest's two goals during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton. In theory, Reyna is an excellent option as he can cross, create chances and take shots in abundance, though he hasn't been at his best since the 2020/21 season in Dortmund. Reyna is also no guarantee to start this week against Everton since Anthony Elanga could return to the starting XI after missing the match against Wolves.

FORWARDS

Danny Ings (nine percent): Ings drew his first start since January at the weekend alongside Michail Antonio, who lined up on the left side of the Hammers' attacking midfield with Ings playing as the lone striker. Ings only scored three Fantrax points in the match, but he could continue to start at the ever thin forward position, pending the injury status of Jarrod Bowen.

Oliver McBurnie (37 percent): McBurnie has started back-to-back matches scoring once and combining for 27.5 Fantrax points during a draw and a loss. The forward isn't that exciting to play each week, but a home match against Burnley is one of the best opportunities of the season with the Clarets allowing more than two goals per match.