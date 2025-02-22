Harry Kane Injury: Late call for Sunday

Kane (calf) is questionable for Sunday's match against Frankfurt, according to manager Vincent Kompany. "It's not the first time this season we might have to deal without him. We can never replace Harry one-to-one, there are not many players who score 40 or 50 goals in the season. We will try to find the best solution tomorrow to win the game."

Kane looks likely to miss out Sunday, with the forward still battling his calf injury after his early exit from the club's last match. He is unlikely to see a big role even if he is involved, probably only seeing a spot on the bench to begin. That said, he will hope to get the nod and not miss time, with Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane as possible replacements in the starting XI.