DraftKings UCL DFS Preview for Wednesday, Nov. 6: Kane vs. Lewa

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart, Ryan Belongia and Mo Hendy check out Wednesday's Champions League DFS slate at DraftKings. Unlike Tuesday, there are a few different routes to go with Bayern Munich and Barcelona in the best spots. Is it worth it to play Harry Kane or Robert Lewandowski, or should you ride the peripherals in players like Raphinha and Michael Olise? They talk tournaments and cash games.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.