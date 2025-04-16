Harry Kane News: Nets in defeat
Kane scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Inter Milan.
Kane did what he always does, finding the back of the net with a nice finish during Wednesday's draw. The striker wasn't at his best throughout the match, but he did well with his limited chances. Kane and co. will now focus on wrapping up the Bundesliga title.
