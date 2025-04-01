Harry Kane News: Scores, assists in win

Kane scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 win against FC St. Pauli.

Kane bagged the opener for Bayern Munich, though he simply had to tap the ball home following a high pressing from Leroy Sane and a low cross from Michael Olise, and later he was also credited with an assist. Kane snapped a five-game goal drought in the Bundesliga with this tally, and he's up to 22 goals, as well as seven assists, in 25 appearances (23 starts) in the league campaign.