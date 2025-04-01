Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Harry Kane headshot

Harry Kane News: Scores, assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Kane scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 win against FC St. Pauli.

Kane bagged the opener for Bayern Munich, though he simply had to tap the ball home following a high pressing from Leroy Sane and a low cross from Michael Olise, and later he was also credited with an assist. Kane snapped a five-game goal drought in the Bundesliga with this tally, and he's up to 22 goals, as well as seven assists, in 25 appearances (23 starts) in the league campaign.

Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now