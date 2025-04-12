Fantasy Soccer
Jack Harrison News: Logs 14 crosses, four accurate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Harrison recorded two shots (zero on goal), 14 crosses (four accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest.

Harrison updated his season highs in overall and accurate crosses. Without an assist across Everton's last seven Premier League games, they have not stopped him from producing on the flank. Across the seven-game span, Harrison logged 58 crosses (17 accurate).

