Javairo Dilrosun News: Delivers assist in win

Dilrosun assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 5-0 win versus Mazatlan.

Dilrosun took advantage of a favorable duel to show off some of the talent he had struggled to demonstrate throughout the season, setting up Victor Davila's fourth-minute goal with one of his seven crosses during the match. The right winger made the starting lineup with Alejandro Zendejas needed in the opposite side due to Brian Rodriguez's (groin) injury, but it's unclear if that will remain the case in future weeks.