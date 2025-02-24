Fantasy Soccer
Jeremy Ebobisse headshot

Jeremy Ebobisse News: Scores in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Ebobisse scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Minnesota United.

Ebobisse made his LAFC debut in the MLS Saturday and was able to score his first goal in the process. His goal came in the 78th minute, which was assisted by Nathan Ordaz, and ended up being the match winner. With Oliver Giroud's poor form, we could see him challenge for the starting spot up top.

Jeremy Ebobisse
Los Angeles Football Club
