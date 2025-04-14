Jesus Ferreira News: Takes three corners in win

Ferreira had two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory over FC Dallas.

Ferreira led the Seattle attacking effort Saturday with three corners as they outlasted Dallas in a 1-0 victory. The forward also took two shots (one on goal) and created three chances over his 90 minutes of play. Ferreira has been named to the starting XI in each of Seattle's most recent six fixtures but has found a slow start to life in the Emerald City. Through eight appearances (six starts) with his new club, the veteran has registered just one assist and zero goals.