Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 485

It was a pretty boring slate with only four matches last weekend. My top pick, Eduard Lowen, hit the crossbar on a free kick, which could have led to an upside score. There weren't many huge scores outside of Carles Gil and a few goalies with clean sheets.

Fortunately, it's back to a full slate of 14 matches this weekend with plenty of options to choose from. Euro 2024 kicks off Friday and Copa America is a week away. It's a great time to be a football fan, with a little MLS action on the side!

Last Week's Results

Elite Options

GK: Roman Burki 76.7 (CS), Maarten Paes 34.6 (Error)

DF: No Elite Options

MF: Evander 48, Carles Gil 94.5 (A)

FW: Joao Klauss 47.5, Jesus Ferreira 48.7

Value Options

GK: Clint Irwin 51.6, Ryan Meara 37.3

DF: Tomas Totland 34.2, Jackson Ragen 49.2, Yeimar Gomez 69.5

MF: Eduard Lowen 46.4, Albert Rusnak 32.6, Joao Paulo 65.3 (A)

FW: Jeong Sang-Bin 51.2, Bongokuhle Hlongwane 66.3 (A)

Sorare GW 485 // MLS Week 17

Let's start this gameweek by using the RotoWire Cheat Sheets to find the best matchups.

LA Galaxy 59.23% vs. Sporting KC Colorado Rapids 57.64% vs. Austin FC Seattle Sounders 54.94% vs. Minnesota United New York Red Bulls 53.98% vs. Nashville SC Toronto FC 51.93% vs. Chicago Fire

Note: Prices are for limited cards as of Thursday, June 13. The scarcities are Limited (/1000), Rare (/100), Super Rare (/10), and Unique (1/1).

Elite Options

Goalkeepers

Kristijan Kahlina (CLT) $24.58 vs. DC United

After five straight clean sheets, Kahlina and Charlotte have come back to Earth. In the last two matches, they have conceded five goals. A matchup with D.C. United at Bank of America Stadium could be exactly what the team needs to get back on track. While D.C. have a prolific attack with Christian Benteke, that could lead to more shot-stopping opportunities.

Maarten Paes (DAL) $21.42 vs. St. Louis City

FC Dallas gets the new manager bump after parting ways with Nico Estevez. They've gone five matches without a win and have only two wins in their last 15. Even in this horrible run of form, Paes has done well with an L15 of 50 points. My preseason expectations might cloud my judgment, but I still think FC Dallas can turn the season around. It all starts with defense and I like Paes' outlook for the rest of the season, as he has a similar AA output to Kahlina without the clean sheets.

Honorable Mention: Zack Steffen (COL) $15.77 vs. Austin

Defenders

Miki Yamane (LAG) $4.92 vs. Sporting KC

Yamane is the first of many Galaxy players this week, as they are the biggest favorite on the slate against Sporting KC. Yamane is the safe option on the backline, as his AA can offset any conceded goals. The matchup with Sporting KC gives a great mix of floor and upside where he could reach 20-pus AA and an assist.

Kai Wagner (PHI) $52.67 vs. Inter Miami

The highest-scoring MLS defender with the third-highest implied goal total. I hate suggesting Wagner week-in and week-out, but he's a free square compared to all other MLS defending options.

Honorable Mention: Julian Aude (LAG) $6.40 vs. Sporting KC

Midfielders

Riqui Puig (LAG) $57.88 vs. Sporting KC

If anyone was going to hit a perfect 100 this weekend, you have to think it's Puig. He's on the biggest favorite with an implied goal total above two (best on the slate), while surpassing 60 points in his last nine starts. Like Wagner, Puig has been a mainstay in the column and is another lock this weekend.

Honorable Mention: Djordje Mihailovic (COL) $12.99 vs. Austin

Forwards

Lorenzo Insigne (TOR) $17.80 vs. Chicago

Insigne is set to return to the pitch in a great matchup. No Jonathan Osorio or Federico Bernardeschi means Insigne should have a monopoly of set pieces. With the plus-matchup, Insigne should create several goal-scoring opportunities and this could be his best spot all season.

Cristian Arango (RSL) $49.02 at CF Montreal

Although it's a road match against CF Montreal, Arango is in a great spot. Outside of a shocking stinker in a 3-3 draw in Dallas, Chicho has been one of the hottest forwards in the league. At even odds to score, he should post 60-plus points once again.

Courtesy of SorareData

Jesus Ferreira (DAL) $15.94 vs. St. Louis City

This is another new manager bump and a guy who should start to turn the corner. In home starts in the last year, Ferreira has been an elite forward.

Courtesy of SorareData

Ferreira has an average of 68.1 in these starts with a nice 13.5 AA. As he gets into a rhythm returning from injury, I expect these types of scores again, starting this weekend.

Honorable Mention: Denis Bouanga (LAFC) $36.06 at Orlando City

Value Options

Goalkeepers

Stefan Frei (SEA) $16.15 vs. Minnesota United

At face value, a matchup with Minnesota isn't one to target this season. However, with international travel for some key players and others who are still on international duty, Seattle should have a nice outlook this weekend. Seattle have the second-highest clean sheet odds above 30 percent and I think Frei can rebound from a poor performance last match.

Aljaz Ivacic (NE) $10.05 vs. Vancouver

I debated who would be my second write-up and ultimately settled on Ivacic. I like Ryan Meara, as RBNY have the best clean sheet odds and Meara will fill in for Carlos Coronel on Copa America duty.

Ivacic has finally brought some stability to a position that used to be so consistent with Djordje Petrovic in net. Since joining the Revs, Ivacic has won three matches with two clean sheets (there were zero clean sheets before he joined the team). The matchup isn't a green-light special by any means, but it is a cross-country trip for Vancouver. I like Ivacic as a sneaky good play this weekend.

Honorable Mention: John McCarthy (LAG) $7.72 vs. Sporting KC

Defenders

Brooks Lennon (ATL) $6.32 vs. Houston

Lennon has gone from the best option outside of Wagner to the value tier in a span of 10 matches. Atlanta have been in poor form as a team, with only one win in that stretch. The major difference for Lennon has been the lack of decisive actions. As always, there's a lack of quality defensive options, but at this price (around 3x decrease in classic value in the last month), Lennon is firmly in play at home against Houston.

Adilson Malanda (CLT) $3.16 vs. DC United

Either Yeimar Gomez or Jackson Ragen are fine options in this spot, but I went with Malanda as a GK/DF combo with Kahlina. Malanda is a safe option but lacks that upside you are looking for in large fields. However, in the right matchup, Malanda can hit peak scores with an outside chance at a decisive action.

Honorable Mention: Yeimar Gomez (SEA) $3.16 vs. Minnesota United

Midfielders

Joao Paulo (SEA) $5.62 vs. Minnesota United

Paulo is another player who is getting back into rhythm, returning from a long-term injury. Seattle are another team I was high on coming into the 2024 season, but they've been a letdown, partly due to injuries. I like Seattle's chances of getting into some form starting here against Minnesota and Paulo is as safe as they come in the midfield and he has the ceiling to put up dark green scores like he did last season.

Hector Herrera (HOU) $9.48 at Atlanta United

I loved seeing Herrera's price sink into the "$10 or less" value tier. If you are following the trend, I am targeting guys who have several games under their belt after a prolonged absence. It's the same deal with Herrera, as he is also coming off his best performance of the season, an 87.4 SO5 outing with an assist.

Honorable Mention: Connor Ronan (COL) $2.11 vs. Austin

Forwards

Dejan Joveljic (LAG) $9.45 vs. Sporting KC

The striker from the team with the highest expected goals on the slate makes Joveljic an easy recommendation this weekend. I was surprised at his 40-percent implied goal-scoring odds, as I would have thought it would have been around 50 percent or better. The matchup is tremendous and I fully expect Joveljic to be involved in a decisive action.

Petar Musa (DAL) $9.80 vs. St. Louis City

Picking a guy who hasn't topped 41 points in his last four matches, what could possibly go wrong? The third inclusion from FC Dallas is gross for the column, but I believe the turnaround starts here. Ferreira and Musa will continue getting used to playing off each other and the partnership will improve with time. While there might not be a ton of goals in this matchup against St. Louis City, I like Musa as a sub-$10 option, not just for this gameweek but for the rest of the season.

Honorable Mention: Kerwin Vargas (CLT) $5.25 vs. DC United

Deke's Favorite Lineup

Last GW favorite lineup:

GW 485 Favorite Lineup

Created via the Concept Builder on SorareData

